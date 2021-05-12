TikTok likely to launch jobs service: Report

Beijing :

Axios, citing sources, reported that it is also meant to help brands use TikTok as a recruitment channel.

The company is currently testing the service with a beta group of companies. Several big brands have been asked about participating, including sports leagues.

The platform isn't a product that's integrated within TikTok itself, but rather a separate web page accessible via the TikTok app where brands can post jobs, primarily entry-level listings, the report said.

Users can post a TikTok video resume to the site rather than a traditional resume. The idea is for users to give an elevator pitch or work experience summary via the video in a unique way, it added.

TikTok will ask candidates to post their resume videos to their TikTok profiles, if they wish, to help publicise the new service.

According to the report, a top TikTok executive posted, a few weeks ago, on LinkedIn that a Washington Post article about Gen Z using TikTok to share career advice inspired TikTok executives to try to bolster their platform for job seekers.