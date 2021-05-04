2020 lockdown revealed India's creative and altruistic side: Research

New Delhi :

'The Little Things We Do', the latest research from Godrej Group, analysed the daily routines, habits and gestures adopted by citizens during the 10 months of lockdown last year to make their life more tolerable.





When the country is reeling under the mutated virus and lockdown in many states, the research is a reminder of the duties of responsible citizens and organisations to support the country, even though the second-wave lockdown doesn't seem as exciting to many. It revealed 44 per cent have participated in community activities such as volunteering and helping the less privileged, during the same period.





According to the data, confinement and other restrictions have also liberated India's creative side: more than one-in-five Indians (22.9 per cent) are now more likely to cook, paint, sketch, or pursue other creative hobbies to keep themselves happy. Nearly a quarter (23.2 per cent) found solace reading or listening to music during periods of lockdown.





These findings correspond to another research, by SEMrush that highlighted between February and March in 2020 searches such as "how to bake a cake", rose by a staggering 238.5 per cent. In April, the percentage increase in the number of times these keywords were searched grew by 81 per cent and a further 190 per cent the following month.