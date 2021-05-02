Indulge in a fine dine Sattvik meal at home

New Delhi :

For those living in the Capital, fine dine restaurant Sattvik comes to the rescue! The restaurant delivers authentic Indian vegetarian food providing a wide variety of Indian vegetarian favourites. Th ingredients are top of the quality and the helpings are large enough for a family of four to six. The extensive menu available for home delivery offers foodies options beyond dal, paneer and potato dishes. Sattvik has over the last 12 years created a special place in the minds of the consumer and consistently served great vegetarian food.





Embodying the spirit of Sattva, the dishes have a modern appeal while the focus remains on fresh, healthy, vegetarian local food tied into a fun and fulfilling dining experience across all demographics. Sattvik 2.0 serves popular Indian dishes with contemporary styling and twists.





The new menu curated, intricately aims to introduce dishes from different parts of the country but mainly focussed on North Indian cuisine. The restaurant has also introduced an international favourites and a kids menu so that your little ones can enjoy the meal just as much as you do.





Some of the must try dishes include Quinoa Kofta Palak Gravy, Kaju Aur Samak ka Palau, Sabudana Tikki served with Imly peanut chutney and Shhakarkandi til seekh.