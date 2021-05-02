Windows 10's next big update enhances Bluetooth audio with AAC support

Washington :

The operating system will get support for Cutting edge Sound Coding (AAC) over Bluetooth, which will give Windows clients considerably more decision for Bluetooth earphones and speakers. According to The Verge, Windows Insiders can test the progressions at this moment.





For a long time, Windows has supported SBC and AptX over Bluetooth, however, AAC support also opens the potential for better sound quality for Apple's range of headphones and through iTunes or Apple Music on Windows. Previously, Apple was employing engineers to assemble the "next generation of media apps for Windows," and AAC backing would be a strong improvement for any potential Apple Music application, or simply spilling through the browser.





As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is also improving how a user selects Bluetooth inputs to Windows 10, so there aren't different gadgets any longer. For quite a long time, Windows has uncovered various Bluetooth profiles for earphones and speakers, which confuses some apps into thinking there are multiple devices. Windows will soon only use a single audio endpoint to automatically switch to the correct Bluetooth profile depending on whether a user is listening to music or taking calls.





These are the new changes to Windows for sound management, however, there are even more Microsoft could do to improve sound quality. EarTrumpet is an incredible third party application that can replace the system tray sound icon and let users control multiple outputs, headsets, or digital-to-analogue converters much better than Windows does.