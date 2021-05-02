Memes, slogans, throwbacks: Here's how Twitterati is reacting to Stalin's victory

Chennai :

Currently leading with 119 seats, DMK president Stalin released a statement saying “A new chapter is set to begin in the organisation's history.” To get the majority in the assembly, a party must at least win 118 seats, and as DMK approached triumph, Twitter responded with positive reactions.





One user took to the platform to tweet, “It’s a Democratic Day for every citizen in Tamil Nadu.”









Another wrote, “The Sun Rises in Tamil Nadu”.

The Twitterati seem to have faith in Stalin-led DMK as one of the users tweeted, “Hope for the best and make sure you try to fulfil voters trust.”

Many others took to the micro-blogging website and displayed support for the land-sliding victory of the party.





Find the tweets here:







