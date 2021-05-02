Sun, May 02, 2021

Memes, slogans, throwbacks: Here's how Twitterati is reacting to Stalin's victory

Published: May 02,202107:16 PM by Online Desk

As the MK Stalin-led DMK are emerging as the victors of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls this year, Twitterati took to showering love and support for the party and its leader through memes, throwbacks, slogans and congratulatory messages.

File Photo
Chennai:
Currently leading with 119 seats, DMK president Stalin released a statement saying “A new chapter is set to begin in the organisation's history.” To get the majority in the assembly, a party must at least win 118 seats, and as DMK approached triumph, Twitter responded with positive reactions.

One user took to the platform to tweet, “It’s a Democratic Day for every citizen in Tamil Nadu.”


Another wrote, “The Sun Rises in Tamil Nadu”. 
The Twitterati seem to have faith in Stalin-led DMK as one of the users tweeted, “Hope for the best and make sure you try to fulfil voters trust.” 
Many others took to the micro-blogging website and displayed support for the land-sliding victory of the party.

Find the tweets here:
