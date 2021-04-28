This video of toddler singing ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ stole thousands of hearts in social media

Chennai :

The original clip of the video was uploaded on Facebook a week ago and has since stormed the various other social media platforms.





In the 49-second video, Anjana Madathil is seen sitting next to her daughter playing a ukulele and singing the Arijit Singh-Alka Yagnik number. The tiny tot stole hearts through her style of singing along with her expressions and hand gestures. Madathil said in her post: “My first attempt with the ukulele! It took me six months with the little one around.” The musical duo earned over 11,000 ‘likes’ and 900 comments on Facebook. A user commented said, “Awesome is a very little word for this... Hats off ma'am." Another showered praise on the toddler and wrote: “Your daughter is the star of this video."





After making a splash in Facebook, the video also went viral in Twitter where it was viewed above 2.7 lakh times.





Watch the video here:



