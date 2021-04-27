Salman Khan's 'Seeti maar' garners 30mn views within 24 hours

Mumbai :

The dance number is filmed on Salman and Disha Patani for the much-hyped action drama "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".





The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master'. Unconfirmed reports said the track has become the most viewed video within 24 hours globally.





"Seeti maar" is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham". The original number was filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.





"Radhe" also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Prabh Deva directorial set to release on the occasion of Eid on May 13, in theatres and the pay per view platform Zeeplex.