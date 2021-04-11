BTS announces 'Bang Bang Con 2021' virtual event

Washington :

According to Billboard, the K-pop band took to social media on Saturday (local time) to announce 'Bang Bang Con 21'. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on April 17 at 3 p.m. KST on the septet's official YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV.'





"BTS concert in your room #BANGBANGCON21 coming soon!" the group wrote on Instagram. Billboard reported that last April's inaugural 'Bang Bang Con' was a free two-day online concert series featuring live performance footage dating back to 2015. The event arrived after the act's 2020 'Map of the Soul' tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





That summer, BTS followed up with 'Bang Bang Con: The Live', a 90-minute pay-per-view concert. The virtual performance was held on June 14, a day after the band's seventh anniversary. 'BTS' recently dropped the new song 'Film Out,' a collaboration with J-pop band Back Number that appears as the ending theme in the new Japanese film 'Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team'. The track will be included on the septet's next Japanese-language album, 'BTS, The Best', which is scheduled for release on June 16.