Saree-inspired paintings on view at a Delhi exhibition

New Delhi :

The solo art exhibition titled 'Resham' by Deshpande will feature unique paintings on draperies, textiles, and handlooms.





During her childhood in a small town in western Maharashtra, the artist spent time at her family's textile showroom with her grandparents and observed fabric folds and their free flow. The feel of different types of fabrics has always fascinated her, she says, adding that she has deep adoration for the luxury and richness of silk.





Deshpande says, "I see so much beauty in Indian culture and aesthetic of women's fashion here -- the style of their hair, drapes, jewellery -- all of those portray traditional India. Moreover, I love and am inspired by silk and handloom fabric, these are the treasures of India that I feel need to be preserved, which is something I do through my art."





Her works show that along with a special taste of various types of fabric or textile materials, the artist also has researched on the invention of the timeless nine-yard wonder and its evolution from Indus Valley civilization to today's modern trendy drapes, and how expensive stones and gold threads made their way to exclusive saris.





Traditional oil painting techniques with modern materials create a strong base for her works.





A strong observer, Deshpande includes intricacies on texture, colour, embroidery motifs, and accessories in her work. She has been trained in old masters' traditional oil painting techniques, and strongly believes and respects traditional methods of paintings.





"To catch that 100 per cent material feel is important. For example, while viewing a painting, silk should give you that rich, silky, smooth, and luxurious feel while jute should give you that rough feeling (texture)," she says.