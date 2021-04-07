India Gets FREE National Autism Helpline - 9100 181 181

Hyderabad :

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a life-long Neurological and Psychological disorder that has been around for 104 years. Modern science has still been unable to establish a root cause or reason for Autism, leaving this disorder with no known medicine or cure.





Autism symptoms can be identified as early as 12-14 months age in most autistic children. People suffering with Autism usually face issues such as Sensorial malfunction, Cognital developmental delays, Speech delays, resulting them withdraw from society. Depending on others even for their day to day life, not being self-sufficient, is leading to untimely deaths within 17-32 years; as per the research of University of Wisconsin.





Parents, Family members of autistic children can now be rest assured and dial India's National Autism Helpline 9100 181 181 to get FREE professional guidance, assistance on Autism. They can receive free professional advices from expert Doctors or Therapists regarding their children's physical growth, behavioral and developmental changes, health-wellness issues and find useful solutions to manage them. This would help lives of autistic kids better with further inclusion in schools and society at large.





India's FREE National Autism Helpline 9100 181 181 can also be reached out by Teachers, Schools, curious minds to ask questions, get information about anything/everything related to Autism Spectrum Disorder.





Through qualitative, integrated therapies such as Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, ABA/ Behavioral Therapy, Special Education, Hydro Therapy, Yoga Therapy, Dance Therapy, Music Therapy; one can impart the skills of holding up sensorial break-downs, Life skills to be able to stand upon their own feet and carry-on to have their own life and even stand a chance to have family further. Any information related to this can be availed by calling India's National Autism Helpline 9100 181 181.





9100 181 181 - India's FREE National Autism Helpline is designed, operated by Pinnacle Blooms Network - one of the leading Autism Therapy Centres Network, whose core purpose is to empower crores of kids/ people with neurological, psychological disorders to be self-sufficient, to be part of mainstream society, to stand a chance at life, career, family, and bring smiles into their families.





''With an experience of conducting 7,00,000+ exclusive one on one autism therapy services across our network of centres PAN India over past half-decade time, we have launched this Free National Autism Helpline - 9100 181 181. Hoping to see crores of people make use of these authentic, professional services in making their kids lives get better, making their families better, making our society autistic-friendly, voiding the untimely deaths of crores of autistic kids/people,'' said Dr. Sreeja Reddy. Saripalli, Founder, Chief Strategist, Pinnacle Blooms Network.