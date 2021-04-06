Demand for IT skills among captives increasing in India: Quess data

Bangalore :

The skill demand grew by 22.5 per cent from October 2020 to March 2021, with BFSI, Technology Services & Consulting, Auto & Engineering and GCCs leading the pack, a Quess statement said on Tuesday.





Technology platforms such as Salesforce, SAP HANA, and ServiceNow are also witnessing an increased demand, it said.





As every element of the industrys ecosystem witnessed a marked change in 2020, the revival of the economy post Covid-19 was helmed by technology transformations, the statement said.





Quess has mapped this trend to ascertain a consolidated industry outlook.





Thequarter-wise trendsfrom Oct-Nov-Dec 2020 to Jan- Feb-Mar 2021 indicate a significant spike in demand witnessed in IT Security (up 166 per cent), Full Stack (up 110 per cent), Android Developers (up 80 per cent), Data Analytics (up 44.7 per cent) and Angular JS (up 40 per cent).





''Thetop five digital skillsthat emerged are Full Stack; React JS; Cloud Infra Technologies; Angular JS, and Android Developers, in this order'', it said.





Furthermore, thegeographical spreadfor the highest demand in IT skills amongst captives is primarily centred in Bangaluru, with 41 per cent associates deployed in Indias 'Silicon Valley.' Other strong footholds are Hyderabad (14 per cent), Chennai (11 per cent), Mumbai (11 per cent) and Pune (11 per cent).





The data is derived from the algorithm built into the company's application tracking system which maps and matches all candidates to their positions, the statement said.