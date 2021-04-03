Microsoft’s developer event ‘Build’ goes virtual again

San Francisco :

Microsoft Build 2020 was also organised digital-only. The company uses "Build" conference, usually attended by over 5,000 people, to showcase new technologies and features for its Office and Windows products.





A Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed the 2021 dates to The Verge.





"Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow," the company website reads.





Facebook has also announced to organise its flagship F8 developer conference in a virtual, single-day event on June 2.





Called F8 Refresh, the virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on Facebook for Developers page. F8 normally attracted more than 5,000 people during its in-person avatar.





Apple has said that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 7-11, in an all-online format.





Google has announced not to participate in-person in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, after several tech giants like Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle decided not to attend the flagship event meant for the global smartphone industry.





Google said that following current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols, it "has made the decision to not exhibit at Mobile World Congress this year".