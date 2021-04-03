Sat, Apr 03, 2021

Russia fines Twitter for failure to delete illegal content

Published: Apr 03,202108:47 AM by IANS

A Moscow court on Friday fined Twitter 8.9 million rubles (about $116,568) for violating Russia's Internet legislation by failing to remove content banned in the country.

Representative Image
Moscow:
Part of the content in question urged minors to take part in illegal protests, promoted drug use, and spread child pornography, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Twitter has 60 days to pay the fines from the day the ruling comes into force.

Last month, Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor started to limit Twitter's traffic due to its failure to remove banned content, and warned about the possibility of completely blocking Twitter.
