Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, flaunts baby bump with an adorable post

New Delhi :

For the happy announcement, the 49-year-old actor chose to post a throwback picture from her latest Maldives vacation with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter that she shares with his ex-wife. "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope," she wrote alongside a scintillating post while flaunting her baby bump.





With the post hitting more than 1 lakh views within an hour of being posted, scores of Dia's fellow celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Karisma Kapoor was one of the celebrities to congratulate Dia on the pregnancy announcement. She commented, "Congratulations Diya @diamirzaofficial" while Jacqueline Fernandez also congratulated the couple and wrote, "so happy for you!!!".





Other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vikrant Messy and more wished the to-be-mom. Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 16, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them.





Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. She had been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly.