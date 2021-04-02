MG Motor extends support to 8 start-ups, to explore synergies with them

New Delhi :

These synergies could be in the areas of customer service, iSMART and telematics, battery management, blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality, and autonomous technologies, the company said in a statement.





''This is part of the MG Developer Program & Grant programme that aims at nurturing start-ups. So far, MG has supported over 100 start-ups since its inception in 2017,'' it added.





The eight finalists selected are Mihup, Redbot-Innovations, Electreefi, Avataar.me, Grinntech, Orxa Energies, KoineArth, and Fabrik.





MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer and Jury Chair Gaurav Gupta said, ''The MG Developer Program and Grant 2.0 is a platform that plays a pivotal role in not only hand-holding and supporting start-ups but also reducing the go-to-market time of pioneering solutions.'' The carmaker said it received a total of 170 entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant 2.0. Out of these, 14 start-ups were shortlisted and presented their solutions to the jury.





Winners would also be eligible for a grant and project from MG to leverage the innovation idea. The eminent jury also included MG's technology partners, including Cognizant, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, MapMyIndia and Growth Labs.