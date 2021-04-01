Live streaming Twitter app Periscope shuts down

New Delhi :

"We leave you with our gratitude for all the creators and viewers who brighten the Periscope community. We hope to see you all live on Twitter," Periscope said in a tweet.





Most Periscope features will no longer be accessible after Thursday.





Twitter had announced to shut down Periscope in December amid dwindling number of users.





The Periscope website will remain online with an archive of public broadcasts and Periscope users will still be able to download their data through the micro-blogging platform.





To get started going live on Twitter, tap the Tweet composer icon, then tap the camera icon and select "Live" from the bottom menu.





"Stay tuned for more Twitter features for creators like Spaces, newsletters, and improvements to Live broadcasting," Periscope said.





In December 2016, Twitter added the ability to live stream directly from its platform.





Facebook has also invested heavily in live streaming on its platform.