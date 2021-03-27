Huawei working on long-range wireless charging tech

Beijing :

According to an ITHome report, the patent with a publication number CN112564295A describes a wireless charging technology that belongs to the field of wireless charging technology.





This wireless charging technology requires two coils to be placed directly opposite to each other, with the distance between the two being very close to transmit power.





With this patent, Huawei can increase the charging distance, which is especially suitable for personal wear devices such as smart bracelets and watches.





Recently, Huawei announced that it will charge mobile phone makers a royalty to use its patented 5G technology.





The company released a white paper on innovation and intellectual property (IP) at its Shenzhen headquarters, stating that it has become one of the world's largest patent holders through sustained investment in innovation.





By the end of 2020, Huawei held over 1,00,000 active patents in more than 40,000 patent families worldwide, according to the white paper.