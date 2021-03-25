Revel in Great Small breaks this Holi

New Delhi :

The hotel has introduced the "Great Small Breaks" staycation Package where you get to savor:





Complimentary breakfast and Chef's curated dinner buffet with flavorful and colorful dishes on the menu.





Enjoy flexible reservation policies like early check-in at 10 am and late check-out till 6pm as you return home rested and refreshed.





Signature experience where you learn "Holi Special Concoctions" from our mixologist anytime during your stay.





The fitness center and wireless printing station keep you polished and productive while there, and the premium Wi-Fi is always free.





With yet another spike in Covid-19 cases, the hotel is making sure of cleanliness and hygiene protocols under Hilton CleanStay program where cleanliness is not restricted to rooms only, but extends across the entire hotel experience e from arrival to departure. With increased cleaning frequency in public areas, increased focus on high touch points like light switches, elevator push button, remote etc. and evaluation of using new technologies we are sure to stay abreast with the changes and provide a safe experience to all guests.





Abhinav Mehra, Assistant Director of Sales, says we are excited to introduce the special staycation package around Holi which would elevate our guests experience at an affordable price and we look forward to welcome our esteemed guests with extreme care and precautions.





Great Small Breaks staycation package is priced at INR 4000 + Taxes.