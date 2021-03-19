We ensure each sample, every stitch and cut of cloth counts: Designers Pankaj and Nidhi

New Delhi :

Considering these factors, the duo launched their latest collection at the ongoing phygitical FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. IANSlife spoke to them to know their views on how the fashion industry will shape in a post pandemic era and the major collaborations that the industry has seen this year. Excerpts: Q. How do you see the fashion industry shaping up in a post pandemic era?





Pankaj & Nidhi: The pandemic has definitely changed our perspective on our craft. We've realised how prudent and imperative it is to design sharp and focused collections - reduce waste by designing less and ensuring each sample and each stitch and each cut of cloth counts. Our planet and nature need nurturing and so do our creative souls and there won't be peace if one comes at the cost of the other. We need clothing that remains wearable and feels good. The fabric is our immediate environment. Humankind has its environment in nature but the body's immediate environment is the clothing that we wear. These are cool and comfortably stylish.





Q. How do you see the collaboration between FDCI and LFW?





Pankaj & Nidhi: A much-needed cohesive platform - unified with the energy of two powerhouses of Indian fashion, sending a message of solidarity, unity and cooperation between all stakeholders, a great message for everyone out there watching and following Indian fashion. The collaboration is a way to forget the past and ring in a brighter future and new beginnings. After a truly testing year, we joined hands with Lakme Salon, FDCI & LFW are striving to spread joy and laughter, in the most trendy, stylish way possible Q. The year already has seen many big collaborations in the fashion industry. How do you see this move?





Pankaj & Nidhi: It was high time the fashion industry put a single consolidated front. Through these collaborations and the phygital editions they can enable designers to expand their consumer outreach.





Q. Tell us more about your latest collection.





Pankaj & Nidhi: The collection is inspired by a kaleidoscope and the myriad of unique patterns and visuals it offers. We've always loved geometrics. This time we were really fascinated with how patterns keep changing when you view them through a kaleidoscope. It's a technicolour explosion and we wanted to do something vibrant, positive, and optimistic. This collection 'Kaleido' is geometrically sharp & comes in a burst of rainbow hues of brilliant reds, luscious oranges, unabashed pinks, ultra-violet blues and electric greens. The silhouettes are holiday ready -- flowing maxi and mini dresses to kick back and let loose and tailored co-ord sets with sporty elements, to acknowledge our pursuits towards wellness and fitness. The fabrics are sheer, translucent, breathable and easy to wear.





A kaleidoscope generates changing symmetrical patterns from small pieces of coloured glass, symbolising constant evolution. Creatively, too, we are always evolving, and this is the essence of our collection.





Q. What kind of trends do you see in the season?





Pankaj & Nidhi: We love the colours - they are brightly saturated and kaleidoscopic. The collection comprises comfortable jumpsuits and floor and midi length skirts and flowing maxi dresses along with bomber jackets in cropped length, and puff sleeve blouses in electric colours. We need a dose of cheer and this collection brings us a bit of joy and hope it does the same for everyone.





The collection is spontaneously engineered to evoke optimism. With hand-cut appliques, a riot of rainbow colours, a plethora of breathable fabrics, and an array of wearable silhouettes, we want to help usher in a new beam of light into our lives and rejuvenate our souls. We're excited to be collaborating with Lakme Salon, which shares our core values and has created a collection of fluid, free-spirited hair looks that beautifully offset our pieces.





Q. Slow fashion is the talk of the hour, your views?





Pankaj & Nidhi: Slow fashion is the need of the hour. Sustainability is an idea that we all need to embrace from the stage to of conception to execution. Even small individual contributions make a difference - and we are doing it by reducing waste, using recycled materials, producing sensibly and making each item worthy of being bought with some conscience.