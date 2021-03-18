Pankaj and Nidhi's latest is an ode to new beginnings

New Delhi :

Presenting a phygitical show titled 'Kaleido' on Day 1 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday, the designers showcased a collection which comprised bright-hued and flowy garments that "encourage women to embrace and enhance their natural form".





"With Kaleido, we wanted to bring about a sense of freedom, hope and happiness, and I think with the bright colours, versatile silhouettes, and edgy geometric patterns, we were able to do justice to that vision on the runway," said the designers.





"Each piece we created exudes joy and optimism and is also extremely wearable. It (collection) was a celebration of new beginnings on the ramp -- of unbridled self-expression and an optimistic look at the future," they added.





Pankaj and Nidhi have used rainbow hues of reds, oranges, pinks, blues, and greens on silhouettes that include flowing maxi and mini dresses to kick back and let loose and tailored co-ord sets with sporty elements in sheer and breathable fabrics. They have been use holographic embroidery; hand-cut appliques in triangles, squares, and diamonds.





Models in the video were styled by The Lakme Salon, inspired by the global collections from TIGI Bed Head. There wore their hair in free-flowing waves, a textured bob and crown-caressing curls. For makeup watercolour technique in happy shades like aqua, orange, and pink were used.