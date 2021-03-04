Bringing everyday learning to tiny tots through home book series

Chennai :

“This book series was conceptualised to help an enriched learning environment for pre-school children at home. At that age, research shows that a parent’s involvement in their child’s learning is very critical to the future academic and life success of the child. So this is one aspect we kept in mind while designing the book series,” says Nalina Ramalakshmi, founder and managing director, ParentCircle.





The books have designed activities that involve a multi-sensorial approach, encourage learning through everyday experiences and strengthen parent-child bonding. Talking in detail regarding the book series, Nalina explains, “Children at that age learn through exploring the world around them, with hands-on, multi-sensorial ways, we tried to incorporate this with several fun activities. There are 24 books in the series, starting from about me, about my family and going on to health, food, vegetables, animals and nature.”





“We completed launching the book series in February this year, and our goal is to bring in 24 more books,” concludes Nalina. Currently, ParentCircle has put up a stall in the Chennai Book Fair 2021 which is held at YMCA grounds, Nandanam.