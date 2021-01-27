Jaipur Lit Fest takes a virtual avatar this year

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival that will be held from February 19 to 28 will be held virtual this year.
Chennai: The themes for this year range from technology and AI, politics, history, environment, climate change, mental health, economics, translations, poetry, music, food, literature, geopolitics, science, medicine, democracy, water, sustainability, etc.
“It’s been a joyous challenge to work on the programming for Jaipur Literature Festival 2021. We look at our transformative times and try to understand the future through the lens of the present and the past. Our hybrid digital outreach has opened up a new universe of possibilities. I’m excited at having Italian astrophysicist and writer Carlo Rovelli in conversation with Professor Priyamvada Natarajan, on Nagarjuna, Sunyata, and Stardust. The winner of the 2020 Booker prize, Douglas Stuart, speaks of his award-winning debut novel. We also rediscover Emperor Ashoka’s ancient edicts through music with TM Krishna,” says festival co-director Namita Gokhale about a few highlights of the programme.
