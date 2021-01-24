Tarot - On The Cards

Chennai :

Your mind is a master no doubt provided you have the reins of control while the subconscious is the observer and a slave to what you tell around and to yourself. So choose what you say about yourself and utilise the power of the subconscious to manifest your dream life. This needs practice. These are some of the popular ones that have worked for many. Chant them, write them or just write on a piece of paper and keep them under your pillow. Faith, trust and consistency are keys to getting what you want.





The number 72129184 is a magical number to see miracles in your life.





Try it!





207604359- to remove stress.





To stop acrimony between spouses- Peppermint- Flypaper- PURIFY-CHOOSE-LOVE- WHISPER-SHUT-INK.





3815189- to reduce malefic effects of planets 70556287- to get desired job.





To buy a new home- ENABLE-TAKE-RAINBOW-CHARM-Home-DIVINE.





199621147- for money (write with green pen) 548450543- success in an interview





For overall good health - CRISP-IMMUNITY-SHINE-BUBBLE-SWARM-NEXTEASE.





To get back stuck money- San Antonio de Padua - COMB-Butter-ALLOWTRICKLE-COUNT-ALL IN.





ARIES

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

Focus this week is likely to be on young children who are the ones who will show the way the future unfolds. The Knight of Cups suggests that when it comes to working, they are the ones who will be at the forefront and it would be good to let them show what they can do or achieve. They are also raring to travel to places to show their worth and ideas. If it is not the children, then it will be the youngsters in the company or places of work who are making waves. Indeed this is also indicative of the hard work that are going into the way the world around will shape up. The Eight of Pentacles brings this aspect to the fore and you will find caught up with these new ideas and ways of doing things. For eg, the way the test match went in Australia. It showed youth power!





TAURUS

20 APRIL – 21 MAY

So after a long spell of feeling trapped, tied up and frustrated there are glimpses of achieving and being in a state where you will be the queen. The Nine of Wands brings this state to a close with the emergence of The Empress who will ensure that things will regenerate, and you will find yourself in the limelight and not being so taken for granted. The Empress also suggests that it is a period of great creativity and beginnings where others will come to you for many things including guidance. The Death card shows that this is indeed how things are going to be in the coming days. The changes of being in the limelight and the focus of people are coming along and you should be prepared for the way you are and will be perceived.









GEMINI

21 MAY – 21 JUNE

The teacher and that could be life too says that wait patiently for anything good. At the end of that, it will last longer than something you may have got instantly. Staying power is important so stand back and allow life to flow at its own pace. The Hierophant suggests that there could be more time spent on spiritual matters than this material world. This is not to say that one ought to shun this aspect but just that take everything as a blessing as you move forward. The Four of Wands seems to add to this message where patience will fetch you plenty of rewards. What is yours can never be taken away from anyone so be confident that what is meant for you will come at the appropriate time.





CANCER

21 JUNE – 23 JULY

Two of Wands shows the interest and ideas that flower when you see and think of overseas connections. Your work will be originating from there to your coffers and you can feel a sense of accomplishment when it comes to initiating trend-setting ventures. You will be sought after by those who do not live in the city. Yet the Moon card shows that you will feel a sense of underachievement and a lack of fulfillment. This relates to the movement and influence of the moon on the mind and that feminine sense of intuition that not necessarily makes you feel good. Your mind will be disturbed by the slightest of things and it would do you good to remain steady in your feelings.





LEO

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

What is it they say about the King and the Queen? That they are partners in a world they rule. So the Three of Cups, the King of Cups and the Queen of Pentacles are a rather formidable combination when it comes to showing you how aligned life is to you. The Three of Cups shows happy gatherings, parties and a lot of enjoyment in the company of friends and close relatives. The feelings are high in companionship and you do well to enjoy these times when people gather around you. The King of Cups is someone who has a grip over emotions or rather someone rather unemotional about most things and this is a strong presence in your life.





VIRGO

23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER

The ideas are there, the ambitions to achieve are there and there is the existence of fall things that make a good world around you. The Nine of Wands shows that you are a person who can multitask your way through the most creative endeavours. But you will always choose one of them to pursue diligently even as you keep looking at the others for a synergy of sorts. Sometimes you will tend to wall yourself with your ideas and thoughts about a perfect world. And that is your idea of a world that should be there and not what you are experiencing. This gap between what is in the head and around you is something that makes you emotional. That is shown by the Queen of Cups who is struggling to keep her head above waters





LIBRA

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

For most Librans, this is the gestational period when life is making its plans for all of you. The Three of Pentacles suggests growth, expansion and a life that is financially rewarding. Things are being slowly built up for something very fulfilling and satisfying. So what is needed now is patience. Which could be difficult to practice because you want everything right now right here. Temperance is the card that surfaces to say that you must stay above troubled waters that otherwise could pull you down and take away the happiness. That is also assured by the Ace of Pentacles that indicates prosperity and work that will catapult you into the big league.





SCORPIO

23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

Money is slowly trickling in albeit through the strong males in your family as the King of Pentacles shows. There is increased financial benefits that are coming to make your life a lot smoother and allows you to be more generous with yourself. The Ace of Swords shows a very sharp and clear-thinking mind which will be put to use very soon, and you will be the undeclared authority in your field of experience. Let’s just say you will be a leader and you will show what clarity means to those who lack it. You will also get great clarity about what you would like to do as you go along, and you are extremely sure that you are not going to work hard but smart. That said you are also labouring under the pressure of too many interests – the Ten of Wands - and that will give you fatigue and tension





SAGITTARIUS

22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER

Work is a priority right now as the Six of Wands indicates. It is about going that extra mile to achieve the goals you have set for yourself and that will pretty much make your week. You are also with like-minded people who will spur you to greater heights and to become someone they can all look up to. The Queen of swords shows the presence of a strong woman who will dominate your days – she is clear in her head about what she wants from you and about which way you will need to go with her blessings. This could be mother, grandmother, lady boss or anyone who is authoritative. The Sun card brings cheer and light to your life and you will bask in the glory of people giving you a lot of attention and affection.





CAPRICORN

22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY

This phase that is going on right now is that of educating yourself about life and in your personal quest to achieve and accomplish. The High Priestess shows that you be undertaking courses, or preparing for competitive exams which involve learning and equipping yourself for the future. The Devil focusses on relationships which you are also part of. You could be feeling claustrophobic and tied down, but these are aspects you need to be working on. This is not something you can ignore. The Four of Cups shows that there are things right in front of you, but you could be missing all of them because you have a picture in your mind which may or may not match the ones in your head.





AQUARIUS

20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

There is a lot of companionships you are experiencing which you never thought you would – the Six of Swords shows a strong relationship you have and this is the focus of your life now. All other things are pushed to the background as this is also about survival. This is true if you are a woman more than a male. The male subject will be too busy providing and being the man of the house while a female could be feeling like turning her face to everything going on and keeping peace by being silent. The Five of Pentacles shows that there is no need for unnecessary worry about finances or style of living. This is merely insecurity speaking which you would do well to ignore.





PISCES

18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH

A time to bond and renew your relationship goals as The Lovers card suggests. This could be the time to put back more energy into the important ties that make your life. Husband wife/ girlfriend boyfriend are the ones that will need to look at their goals and how they want to move ahead in their life. There could be marriages and commitments being made which will impact your life eventually. The Ten of Swords shows that you are struggling under the weight of your thoughts which seem very hard and sharp to you to bear. You might be feeling like giving up on things you hold dear because of this pressure.