Vijay Sethupathi does a cameo in Vetrimaaran-Soori project

Chennai :

Actor Vijay Sethupathi recently wrapped up the shoot of Tughlaq Darbar. There has been various reports that the actor will be playing an important role in National award winning director Vetrimaaran’s film.





However, the exclusive update is that he will be seen playing a cameo in Vetrimaaran’s upcoming project that will have Soori playing the lead.





Vijay Sethupathi will be joining the sets of the film in Sathyamangalam soon.





Apart from this Vijay Sethupathi also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will be shot in Hyderabad in the coming days.





He also has Santosh Sivan’s project Mumbaikar and an Amazon Original web series with Shahid Kapoor.