Olivia Rodrigo accidentally breaks her Grammy Award minutes after winning

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo who secured three Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas winning best new artist, best pop vocal album for "Sour" and best pop solo performance for her hit "Drivers License." had accidentally broke one of her awards just minutes after she received it.





The singer was nominated for seven Grammy awards this year but won only 3 awards.





The incident happened when the 19-year-old good 4 u singer after collecting her awards went backstage to take photos and talk with reporters when on of the trophies slipped and fell to the floor, breaking in half.





The singer who had also performed a beautiful rendition of her hit track 'drivers license', passed off the accident with a laugh before the trophy appeared to be put back together for more photos which were shown in a video posted on Twitter by Variety.





In a similar way, Taylor Swift won four awards at the 52nd Grammy Awards also dropped an award while taking photos and singer Adele also broke her award for winning Album of the Year.