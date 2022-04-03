Sun, Apr 03, 2022

Friends trick bride and groom to drink alcohol in their wedding, video goes viral

Published: Apr 03,202210:41 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Friends had mixed alcohol in a soft drink in tetra pack.

Groom's friend making groom drink alcohol mixed juice. Screengrab from the video.
Groom's friend making groom drink alcohol mixed juice. Screengrab from the video.
Chennai:
A friend who lessens your burden is a blessing.  Here's a video of one such friend trying to allay his friend's stress on his big day, his wedding. A couple of friends do the same, but with a humorous twist.

In the video post shared by @brides_special Instagram page, two friends could be seen injecting alcohol into a tetra pack of mango juice.

While the groom knew what his friends were up to and stopped drinking the juice halfway with a controlled laughter escaping him, the bride gulped it down in no time.

The video has been widely shared with netizens tagging their friends to fulfil this friendship goal.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations