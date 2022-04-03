Friends trick bride and groom to drink alcohol in their wedding, video goes viral

Chennai :

A friend who lessens your burden is a blessing. Here's a video of one such friend trying to allay his friend's stress on his big day, his wedding. A couple of friends do the same, but with a humorous twist.





In the video post shared by @brides_special Instagram page, two friends could be seen injecting alcohol into a tetra pack of mango juice.





While the groom knew what his friends were up to and stopped drinking the juice halfway with a controlled laughter escaping him, the bride gulped it down in no time.





The video has been widely shared with netizens tagging their friends to fulfil this friendship goal.