'Stalin, Kejriwal pic with govt doctors inside small clinic gives hope'

Chennai :

Dr Maharajan, a medical officer shared pictures of the chief ministers and Deputy CM's visit to the small-government clinic on his Twitter on Friday.





He wrote “This gives hope ..!"





"2 Chief Ministers, 1 Dy CM, 2 Chief Secretary, 1 Health Minister & A Health secretary were keenly listening to a Govt doctor in a small govt clinic," he added.





"They never told the doctor to go away from her chair but humbly listening to doctor in their places. Our gratitude to their leadership," he tweeted.

— Dr.Maharajan (@maharajan_dr) April 1, 2022





Dr Maharajan praised the chief ministers and other officials who respected the doctors.



