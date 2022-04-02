Sat, Apr 02, 2022

'Stalin, Kejriwal pic with govt doctors inside small clinic gives hope'

Published: Apr 02,202210:53 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as a part of his four-day New Delhi trip along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the AAMC Retreat Apartment Mohalla Clinic in Patparganj on Friday.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Image Credit: Instagram/@maharajan_dr)
Chennai:
Dr Maharajan, a medical officer shared pictures of the chief ministers and Deputy CM's visit to the small-government clinic on his Twitter on Friday.

He wrote “This gives hope ..!"

"2 Chief Ministers, 1 Dy CM, 2 Chief Secretary, 1 Health Minister & A Health secretary were keenly listening to a Govt doctor in a small govt clinic," he added. 

"They never told the doctor to go away from her chair but humbly listening to doctor in their places. Our gratitude to their leadership," he tweeted.

Dr Maharajan praised the chief ministers and other officials who respected the doctors.

