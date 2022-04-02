'Stalin, Kejriwal pic with govt doctors inside small clinic gives hope'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as a part of his four-day New Delhi trip along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the AAMC Retreat Apartment Mohalla Clinic in Patparganj on Friday.
This gives hope ..! ❤️— Dr.Maharajan (@maharajan_dr) April 1, 2022
2 Chief Ministers , 1 Dy CM , 2 Chief secretary, 1 Health Minister & A Health secretary were keenly listening to a Govt doctor in a small govt clinic
They never told doctor to go away from her chair but humbly listening to Doctor in their places ..!
1/2 pic.twitter.com/BavK5cVxap
