Hyderabad zoo uses cooling systems to protect animals in summers

Hyderabad :

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is using cooling systems to protect animals from the scorching heat during summer.





Every summer, we do this kind of arrangement. The present temperature is 41 to 42 degrees Celsius. The precautionary measures have been taken from the first week of March as the temperature was increasing day by day."





Dr Hakeem said white tigers and birds are the most affected in the summers. "We have to take major steps to prevent animals from summer stress, especially for open animals.





Herbivores will be provided shelters and sprinklers in enclosures so that humidity will increase and ambient temperature will be reduced. It should not be more than 36 degrees Celsius usually," said the official.





Dr Hakeem further said, "We arrange coolers for carnivores and monkeys. For birds and reptiles, we have arranged foggers so that sprinkling of the water on the body and enclosure can be done. For nocturnal animals, we provide air conditioning, air curtains and air coolers.





By this, the animals maintain a thermoregulatory mechanism. But we have to create such an atmosphere that the temperature should be reduced in the enclosure."





He said that the zoo authorities maintain a dietary change in summer and the veterinary wing keeps close monitoring of the heath of the animals.





"Fruits like watermelon, musk melon, citrus fruit are provided. Medicines will be provided in summer to reduce the temperature effect like B complex, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) from time to time.





The veterinary wing keeps close observation from time to time and the animal keepers will be there to take care. We are happy that we have not come across any casualties so far.





In April and May, the temperature will go high so we are taking all the precautions," added Dr Hakeem.