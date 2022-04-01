Fri, Apr 01, 2022

Fan run towards Messi, grabs him during match to click picture

Published: Apr 01,202203:38 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Jossue Garzon, after the Argentina match ran towards Messi and recorded a video of him running towards him.

Screen grab from the video
Screen grab from the video
Chennai:
 Espn Fc on its Instagram posted a video of a Messi fan running up to him after the Argentina match that happened last night.

Jossue Garzon, after the Argentina match ran towards Messi and recorded a video of him running towards him. He tried to take a picture with Messi while running as he shouted Messi’s name. The football player while choking asked the fan to stop when he tried to take a picture.

The fan posted the video of him running up to Lionel Messi. "You only live once and once is enough for me because I met the greatest player of all time 🐐. Mi querido @leomessi, thank you for all the happy moments you have given me throughout the years with your beautiful football. I love you and this game ❤️⚽ #Messi."

The video was going viral on the internet.



Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations