US woman donates plasma to visit Disney World every month

A woman in Philadelphia, United States, who is a die-hard fan of Disney World decided to visit the Walt Disney World in Orlando once a month with her sister.





Liz Gramlich has followed a New Year's resolution to visit the resort every month this year, with a trip planned for April.





As per reports, her regular visits to Disney began in 2020.

How does she meet her expense?





Liz has started donating blood plasma twice a week to make ends meet which brings £380 every month on average.





She also added that her visits are based on cheapest ticket price of the flights. Her love for Disney World began in the wake of Covid and the entry became feasible to visit often.















