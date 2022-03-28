Tamil Nadu man buys 2.60 lakhs bike with Re 1 coins

Chennai :

V. Boopathi, a BCA graduate from Salem saved Re 1 coins for 3 years to buy a Bajaj Dominor bike. He walks into a showroom with a wheelbarrow filled with Re 1 coins.





The showroom at first denied to accept the currency, but eventually accepted and began to count the coins respecting his desire to own a bike. Boopathi with his 4 friends, and staffs of the showroom spent 10 Hours to count the coins. After the counting, Boopathi could finally get to drive his dream bike at 9 PM.





Earlier, Boopathi had worked as a computer operator with a private company before he started a YouTube channel four years ago.





He dreamt of buying a bike three years ago but didn’t have the money as the bike cost Rs 2 lakh back then.