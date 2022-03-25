Joint commissioner Ramya takes up night patrol on cycle, gets Stalin's praise

Chennai :

RV Ramya Bharathi, an IPS Officer from the 2008-batch, who is currently working as Joint Commissioner north of Chennai (JCoP) went for a night patrol cycle ride and surprised the patrol force on Thursday.





Ramya has previously spoken about the influence of cinema as a major factor in crimes against women and made an appeal to women actors as well.





The IPS officer, who was in plainclothes from Wallajah point, Muthusamy Bridge, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Esplanade Road, Kuralagam, NSC Bose Road, Govindappa Naicken Street, Audiappa Naicken Street, Mint junction, Walla Tax Road, Moolakothalam junction, Stanley Nagar subway.









Accompanied by her personal security, she took her to ride in the night from 2.45 am to 4.15 am and travelled almost nine kilometers in north Chennai and surprised the police officers by checking on them.





Congratulating her work, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to Ramya Bharathi! I have ordered DGP to reduce violence against women and ensure women's safety. The Tamil Nadu Police Act, 2008 will act with an iron hand in maintaining order!"