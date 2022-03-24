Chennai :

Library-themed Hotel in Tokyo brings book lovers' dream come true A Library-themed Hotel in Tokyo has now become a book-lovers' paradise that won't kick readers out if they dose off as it allows people to sleep on bookshelves.





Fact in check, the library even positively encourages people to spend the night, because it’s actually is a hotel as well.





Book and Bed Tokyo, the bookstore-themed hotel allow guests to sleep in Japanese-style compartments built into the bookshelves that house more than 1,700 English and Japanese books.





According to sources, the library is located in a high-rise in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood, can host 12 guests amongst its bookshelves in compartments ranging from $32 to $50 depending on the size.





Outside of the common reading area, outfitted in comfy couches, there is room for an additional 18 guests in similar compartments.





It has a whopping 3,200 books on its shelves and space for up to 5,000, and most of the books are in English or are guidebooks about Japan, but some of the titles are in Japanese too.





Book and Bed Tokyo which may not have the luxurious amenities of a five-star hotel stated 'No matter what your tastes, you’re sure to have a book day.'





In the future, the hotel is to expand its collection of books and will include reams of Japanese guides in English.





While the books are free to read, the books are not actually for sale and the library also has e-book friendly and offers guests free Wi-Fi.