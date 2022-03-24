Man behind the popular GIFs died of Covid last week

Chennai :

While many may have not have known the person who created a lot of popular GIFs flooding the social media, but we definitely would have used them.





Stephen Wilhite, who had developed a lot of GIFs while working at a tech company called CompuServe in the 1980s, had died last week (on March 14) due to complications caused by Covid at the age of 74.





GIF in general stands for Graphics Interchange Format which allows individuals to send high-resolution images in motion that loopback.





CompuServe, the company that launched GIFs in the public domain in the 1980s was a way to send images when internet speeds were extremely slow.





Even though, GIFs were introduced in the late 1980s as a way to distribute “high-quality, high-resolution graphics” in color at a time when internet speeds were glacial compared to what they are today.





Wilhite retired in the 2000s and spent most of his time travelling with his wife. In his free time, it was said that he would work on his model train set and has a dedicated room in the basement that was named the ‘train room’ (Like Sheldon Cooper in the US show 'Young Sheldon'). In addition to that, he had a design the layout and electrical work for it.





Wilhite who has a son, four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, was awarded a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the modern internet with the GIF and he had previously stated that his favourite GIF was the dancing baby that went viral Here are the several tweets that people shared honouring him post his death with GIFs in his own way:





