Wed, Mar 23, 2022

Doctor saves baby from brink of death, video goes viral

Published: Mar 23,2022

The video showed a doctor using mouth-to-mouth resuscitation which is commonly known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Screengrab from the video (Credit: Twitter)
Chennai:
Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Twitter that showed a doctor saving a baby from brink of death. 

He shared the video and captioned the post, "Humanity is alive and we keep seeing its examples time and again! Overwhelmed with the video I came across. God is kind and comes to save us in many ways. Kudos to the doctor and salute the lil ones fighting spirit,".

The video showed a doctor using mouth-to-mouth resuscitation which is commonly known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This emergency technique of first aid helped the baby to bring back to the life.   

Netizens all around the world are praising the doctor for her thoughtful action.


Here are the tweets:

