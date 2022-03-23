Doctor saves baby from brink of death, video goes viral

Chennai :

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Twitter that showed a doctor saving a baby from brink of death.





He shared the video and captioned the post, "Humanity is alive and we keep seeing its examples time and again! Overwhelmed with the video I came across. God is kind and comes to save us in many ways. Kudos to the doctor and salute the lil ones fighting spirit,".





The video showed a doctor using mouth-to-mouth resuscitation which is commonly known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This emergency technique of first aid helped the baby to bring back to the life.





Netizens all around the world are praising the doctor for her thoughtful action.





Humanity is alive and we keep seeing its examples time and again! Overwhelmed with the video I came across. God is kind and comes to save us in many ways. Kudos to the doctor and salute the lil ones fighting spirit 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lFXGbuIdUo — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 22, 2022





Here are the tweets:





Saving a life is a boon 🙏 and the baby is blessed 😇 https://t.co/pyroN2G8lm — naveen_narasapuram (@naveennarasapu) March 23, 2022









Already in tears dei kadavule u r genius da https://t.co/tdunPtX0JL





Thank god still humanity is prevailing 🙌🙏 https://t.co/gWkOAAR4mZ





This is brilliant and such special feelings to see Doctors save lives… https://t.co/kTVWO6moMw

— Nilesh M. Kulkarni (@NileshMKulkarni) March 23, 2022