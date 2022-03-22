Netizens crack '10 minutes Maggie's jokes after Zomato founder's tweet

Chennai :

Founder of the food delivery company, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal had previously announced that the company is going to launch ' Zomato Instant ' that will deliver the ordered foods in 10 minutes on our doorsteps.





The initiative has created quite a huge uproar across social media and netizens were quick to criticize the move for pushing delivery partners into a tough working environment.









Following this, netizens have been pouring out on Twitter with pictures of Maggi after the CEO made a hilarious tweet that Maggi will also be served in 10 minutes.





Earlier, the company also clarified that this initiative was not intended to put pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster and won't penalise delivery partners for late deliveries and was briefed about how they are going to go with this initiative.





He tweeted, "Yes, we will also serve you, Maggi, through our 10-minute food stations :)"





Here are the tweets from the netizens:









The 10-minute delivery offer from @zomato is both dangerous and unnecessary: more than anything, it will endanger the lives of both riders as also people on roads and so something best avoided. No one is in such a rush or such an idiot to decide what to eat only 10 mins before! — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) March 22, 2022









To all those millenials who will buy maggi from zomato under 10 mins ! pic.twitter.com/sNuy4ry2bw — The Mind Orgasm (@themindorgasm_) March 22, 2022













We as a country should learn patience , #Zomato 10 minutes delivery is the outcome of our impatience. Maggi though is advertised as 2 mins takes 10 mins to cook including all activities,so why cant we even wait for 30 mins for food ? already zomato drivers are found flying around pic.twitter.com/Hb9o0AkweQ — Ramkumar L (@RamkumarCreator) March 22, 2022









Maggi when someone orders it on #ZomatoInstant under the 10 minute delivery scheme. #Zomatopic.twitter.com/ffV9kfxZV8 — Vipul (@wephul) March 22, 2022





I just hope he doesn't expect 10 Min food preparation and delivery from his wife. That would be real trouble. 😜



Just Kidding, Deepinder. My company @EarthRideIn and @zomato are partners in making food delivery environmental friendly https://t.co/TeFpKPEOOZ — Dhairya Gupta (@TheDhairyaGupta) March 22, 2022





The need of the hour is a doctor reaching a patient in 10 mins during a medical emergency. See if you can come with a solution. Whole of India will bless you . unsolicited advice https://t.co/Rq2NYMSgpe — Deepak N🇮🇳 (@deepa_210) March 22, 2022





Zomato announced - Instant 10 min delivery



Delivery agent after 9th minute: https://t.co/TIY0eVqkFdpic.twitter.com/CHOCDNXQ5b — Amazzing Amrutham (@AmazzingAmruth) March 22, 2022



