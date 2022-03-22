Netizens crack '10 minutes Maggie's jokes after Zomato founder's tweet

Tue, Mar 22, 2022

The initiative has created quite a huge uproar across social media and netizens were quick to criticize the move for pushing delivery partners into a tough working environment.

Representative image
Chennai:
Founder of the food delivery company, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal had previously announced that the company is going to launch 'Zomato Instant' that will deliver the ordered foods in 10 minutes on our doorsteps.

Following this, netizens have been pouring out on Twitter with pictures of Maggi after the CEO made a hilarious tweet that Maggi will also be served in 10 minutes.

Earlier, the company also clarified that this initiative was not intended to put pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster and won't penalise delivery partners for late deliveries and was briefed about how they are going to go with this initiative.

He tweeted, "Yes, we will also serve you, Maggi, through our 10-minute food stations :)"

Here are the tweets from the netizens:












