Zomato Instant: 10-minute food delivery to be announced soon

The founder of the food delivery company, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, announced on Monday that the company is going to launch 'Zomato Instant' that will deliver the ordered foods in 10 minutes on our doorsteps.





The company's initiative is now going viral across social media as it has promised no comprise for the food quality and for the delivery partner's safety.





Earlier, the company also clarified that this initiative was not intended to put pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster and won't penalise delivery partners for late deliveries.





"The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimization does not happen on the road and does not put any lives at risk," said the company in their blog.





Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes



Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHhpic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022





"The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighborhoods. Sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that your food is sterile, fresh, and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner," the company added.





What's the reason for the initiative?





The company said that the demands are increasing and people ordering foods do not want to wait. They said that 'sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app'.





Deepinder Goyal also added in the blog that as the company after becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit (one of Zomato’s investments in the quick commerce space), started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow and will become an obstacle so he made the initiative Zomato Instant.





On how it is going to come in reality, the company said that they are eager to be the first to create this category and globally as they care about customers and for them to have “no compromises”. They have 8 principles as (Almost) as affordable as home-cooked food, Highest quality of fresh food, World-class hygiene practices, Minimal use of plastic packaging, Convenient packaging for quick/easy consumption, Traceable supply chain, Delivery partner safety, and Deep collaboration with restaurant partners with which they are going to go ahead with this initiative.





In short, the company stated that the initiative is an experiment with 4 things in mind - Affordability, Accessibility, Assortment, Q