19-year-old boy's midnight run takes Twitter by storm, netizens in awe

Kapri was in the car filming a boy who was running beside his car in the street of Noida. When Kapri asked the boy why he is running, he said that he was training to join the Indian Army as has no time in the morning.
This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022
नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया
मैंने सोचा
किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए
बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया
वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu
