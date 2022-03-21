19-year-old boy's midnight run takes Twitter by storm, netizens in awe

Chennai :

A 19-year-old boy Pradeep Mehta who is working at a Mc Donald's outlet after his shift was seen running to his house.





Filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who happened to see the boy running, asked the boy why he was running at midnight. The boy said that he was running to his house post work.





The filmmaker offered to drop him home as he was running in the midnight but the young boy declined. In the video, the boy told that he will run 10 km to reach his house every day after his shift.





When Kapri offered him to have dinner the boy said then his brother will be left out and that he will go cook dinner for both of them.





The boy said, "Who's going to recognise me?" If it goes viral, it's okay, it's not like I am doing anything wrong."





This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

The video has gone viral across all social media platforms garnering more than a lakh views.