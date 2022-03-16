Argentine family back home after 22-yr drive across world

Buenos Aires :





"I have very mixed feelings. We are ending a dream, or fulfilling a dream," Herman said. "What will come now? Thousands of options," said the 53-year-old, who is already thinking of sailing around the world. Candelaria, who was 29 when the trip began, said the family visited about 102 countries. The couple had been married six years, had good jobs and had just built a house when wanderlust hit. And then somebody offered them a car, a 1928 model of an American make called Graham-Paige.





While on the road, their kids came along. Pampa, now 19, was born in US and Tehue, 16, during a visit back to Argentina. The couple had to enlarge the car by cutting it in half and adding 40 cm of length and another seat. That made room for Paloma, now 14 and born in Canada, and Wallaby, 12, in Australia. The trunk acts like a kitchen storage area, and the heat of the engine is used to cook or heat water. Clothes and tools are stored under the seats.





They usually stayed as guests at people's houses - they estimate around 2,000. "People are wonderful. Humanity is incredible," Candelaria said. But it was not all easy going. Herman once caught malaria, the family drove across Asia during the bird flu outbreak, Ebola in Africa and dengue fever in Central America. They were also stuck in Brazil for a while in 2020 due to the pandemic.









An Argentine family is about to finish the trip of a lifetime: they have covered five continents in a 1928 jalopy on an adventure that began in 2000, while bringing into the world and raising four kids. The Zapp family - Herman and Candelaria and those kids - have driven 362,000km and have now stopped in a town on the border with Uruguay before their scheduled arrival on Sunday back where they started on January 25, 2000 at the Obelisk, a monument in Buenos Aires.