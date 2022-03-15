Tue, Mar 15, 2022

Badminton star Sindhu shakes a leg for Anirudh's latest hit song

Published: Mar 15,202207:15 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Fans have flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Chennai:
 Badminton star PV Sindhu on Instagram, posted a new reel on Monday, grooving to the trending Tamil song 'Mayakirriye' and aced the dance moves.

 " Dance is the joy of movement #livelifetothefullest #lovethelifeyoulive #reelitfeelit (sic)."  she captioned the post.

The badminton star opted for a white Tshirt and blue jeans and completed the look with a pastel-hued jacket and a cap.

Watch the video here:




Fans have flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.  The video has garnered over 2 lakh likes and more than 1 million views. 

Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and composed by AniVee, the song has taken Instagram by storm with celebrities grooving to the Tamil song.

Sindhu earlier joined a viral dance trend on Instagram. She danced to the catchy song ‘Kacha Badam’  which has over 13 million views so far.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations