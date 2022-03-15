Badminton star Sindhu shakes a leg for Anirudh's latest hit song

Chennai :

Badminton star PV Sindhu on Instagram, posted a new reel on Monday, grooving to the trending Tamil song 'Mayakirriye' and aced the dance moves.





" Dance is the joy of movement #livelifetothefullest #lovethelifeyoulive #reelitfeelit (sic)." she captioned the post.





The badminton star opted for a white Tshirt and blue jeans and completed the look with a pastel-hued jacket and a cap.





Watch the video here:

















Fans have flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. The video has garnered over 2 lakh likes and more than 1 million views.





Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and composed by AniVee, the song has taken Instagram by storm with celebrities grooving to the Tamil song.





Sindhu earlier joined a viral dance trend on Instagram. She danced to the catchy song ‘Kacha Badam’ which has over 13 million views so far.