Bihar's 'Spider girls' climb 12-ft walls without support, trend on social media

Patna :

'Spider man' can take a rest, for 'Spider girls' from Bihar have stormed the social media space, with their feats to climb the 12-feet walls without taking any external support. Akshita Gupta, an 11-year-old resident of Patna, climbs walls on the lines of 'Spider man'.





That too without any training. Along with Akshita, her 9-year-old sister Kripita has also started practising it. Akshita and Kripita on Sunday claimed that they can climb up the smooth marble granite wall with ease on their feet without any support. In a virtual demonstration, both the sisters climbed up to 12-feet on the pillar without any support.





Speaking to ANI, Akshita said, "When my parents used to go outside for work, I felt the urge to climb up the walls. With practice, I started walking fast on the walls." "When my mother and father saw, they were surprised. At first, my mother forbade me to do this activity, highlighting that it is very risky, but I continued. Today, I feel happy to climb up the walls like Spider man and hope to climb the peaks of the Himalayas soon," she said.





Kripita told ANI that she learned to climb the pillar after watching her elder sister Akshita. Ajit Kumar Gupta, the father of the two girls, told ANI, "I am very proud of the talent of my daughters and I hope they will one day climb the peaks of the Himalayas and not restrict themselves to merely 12 feet." Sangeeta Gupta, the mother of the girls, felt proud of the feat of her children.





"They sometimes feared that they might fall while climbing the granite wall, but today I am proud of my daughters. I hope they climb the peaks of Himalayas soon and set new world records," said the mother.