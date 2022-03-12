Japan schools enforce ponytail ban as they could ‘sexually excite’ male students

Chennai :

Bizarre as it may seem, Japanese schools have prohibited female students from wearing their hair in ponytails.





Earlier the female students were banned from wearing underwear that is white in colour.





This school rule was criticised for violating on students' human rights and privacy since some school staff members were said to check students' underwear when they changed for their sports activity.





The reason given for ponytail ban in Japanese schools is that the ‘nape of women’s necks’ made male students ‘sexually excited’.





Former middle school teacher Motoki Sugiyama told Vice: ‘They’re worried boys will look at girls, which is similar to the reasoning behind upholding a white-only underwear color rule.





Japanese schools also have restrictions over the colour of children's socks, skirt length, hair colour, and even the shape of their brows.





The board later decided to abolish the white-only underwear colour rule. However, Ponytails are still banned.