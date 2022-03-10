Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg to Arabic Kuthu

Social media is awash with reels of the Tamil song which recently crossed 150 million views on YouTube.
Chennai:
The latest celebrity to dance for the viral 'Arabic Kuthu' is Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika and Varun shook a leg for the popular Tamil song 'Arabic Kuthu' when they came together for an adfilm.
Varun Dhawan has posted the on his Insta handle. 'Arabic Kuthu' is a fusion of Arabic and Tamil Kuthu. The song features in Beast starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde.
The single was released on February 14 to a thundering response from the audience. Reels on this song have become a commonplace since then.
The film is expected to be released on April 14. Check the reels here:
Conversations