Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg to Arabic Kuthu

Chennai :

The latest celebrity to dance for the viral 'Arabic Kuthu' is Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna.





Rashmika and Varun shook a leg for the popular Tamil song 'Arabic Kuthu' when they came together for an adfilm.





Varun Dhawan has posted the on his Insta handle. 'Arabic Kuthu' is a fusion of Arabic and Tamil Kuthu. The song features in Beast starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde.





The single was released on February 14 to a thundering response from the audience. Reels on this song have become a commonplace since then.





The film is expected to be released on April 14. Check the reels here:



