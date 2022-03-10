Thu, Mar 10, 2022

Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg to Arabic Kuthu

Published: Mar 10,202204:50 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Social media is awash with reels of the Tamil song which recently crossed 150 million views on YouTube.

Screenshot from the reel.
Screenshot from the reel.
Chennai:
The latest celebrity to dance for the viral 'Arabic Kuthu' is Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika and Varun shook a leg for the popular Tamil song 'Arabic Kuthu' when they came together for an adfilm.

Varun Dhawan has posted the on his Insta handle. 'Arabic Kuthu' is a fusion of Arabic and Tamil Kuthu. The song features in Beast starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

The single was released on February 14 to a thundering response from the audience. Reels on this song have become a commonplace since then.

The film is expected to be released on April 14. Check the reels here:

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations