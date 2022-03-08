Netizens share hilarious reactions over latest viral food experiment: Gulab Jamun Parantha

New Delhi :









Twitter, as usual, went all out in its reaction to the food item. One user wrote, "I've seen gulab jamun parantha and samosa nothing can hurt me now." Another posted a hilarious tweet that read, "Just saw someone make a gulab jamun parantha, I'm disgusted and intrigued at the same time." Here are some of the rib-tickling reactions:









Just saw 'Gulab Jamun Paratha' on my Instagram feed 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rBER852OyJ — Shehryar 🧜🏻 (@soorajdukhii) March 1, 2022





Just saw someone make a gulab jamun paratha, I’m disgusted and intrigued at the same time — 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐝✮ (@NotSaadJ) March 1, 2022





Just saw gulab jamun wala Paratha wali video and now, I'm questioning my whole life like kaun hai yeh log? kahan se aate hai aise log 😭 — sri♮WONJUN DAY (@mworrrrano) March 7, 2022





This Paratha Would Be A Dream For Gulab Jamun Lovers — Bizma Gul (@BismaaGul) March 3, 2022

Not everyone was skeptical of the food item though. Some of them were looking forward to enjoying the experiment.





There are endless permutations and combinations that can be done with food. The whole point is to have fun but not waste anything.







