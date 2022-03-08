Tue, Mar 08, 2022

Manas Kumar Sahoo creates sand sculpture on International Women's Day

Published: Mar 08,202208:38 AM by ANI

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Sand sculpture on Women's Day (Photo/ANI)
Bhubaneswar:
A sand artist, Manas Kumar Sahoo, made a sand sculpture on the eve of International Women's Day in Puri.

On the theme of "Break the Bias", Sahoo and his teammates designed a 15-feet-wide sculpture, using 15 tonnes of sand and finished it in 7 hours. 

He said, "Women are not lagging in any field. The women of today's generation have proved themselves across different fields."

Conversations