Sanjana Ganesan's dressed like Ukraine flag. Pic from live event goes viral

Chennai :

A photo of Starsports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan with Nasir Hussain has been going viral on social media in which she was wearing a dress similar to the flag of Ukraine.

Sanjana Ganesan is currently hosting the Women’s World Cup. Jokingly, netizens have compared Nasser Hussain to Putin. In addition, fans were praising Sanjna stating that it was a bold step to wear the Ukrainian flag in front of Putin.





Sanjana Ganesan has remained silent about her garment and has not publicly stated that she wore it to show her support for Ukraine.





In Russia, all major sports events have been cancelled and Russian athletes have been forbidden from competing in major sporting events such as the Olympics. They will no longer compete in major events such as FIFA and UEFA.