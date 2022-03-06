To more lighter moments: India and Pakistan bonds over the adorable Fatima

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh and Meghna S were among those seen with Fatima and her mother in a video shot at the dressing room.
This is so wholesome. Indian women cricket team players gathered around Bismah Maroof's daughter showering love on her. ❤️#TeamPakistan | #CWC22 | #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/Yw9P50G7OV— Arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) March 6, 2022
Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22— ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022
📸 @TheRealPCBpic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H
Indian national women’s cricket team member Ekta Bisht plays with the baby of Pakistan team captain Bisma Maroof at the ongoing women’s World Cup in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/Bz0p7hoIEP— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 6, 2022
