To more lighter moments: India and Pakistan bonds over the adorable Fatima

With India and Pakistan in the picture, nothing can be in a lighter vein, unless a cute kid joins the party.





Fatima, daughter of Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof, has become the new centre of attraction in all social media platforms. A video has also gone viral in which Indian players can be seen playing and enjoying their time with the adorable kid.





Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket Council shared a picture of Indian players taking a group selfie with Bisma’s daughter Fatima.





“Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan,” the caption read.





Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh and Meghna S were among those seen with Fatima and her mother in a video shot at the dressing room.





Bismah Maroof, arrived with her child at Mount Maunganui today for their first Women's World Cup 2022 match against the Indian eves.





On the match front, India survived a top order collapse amassing 244 with the loss of seven wickets to bowl out Pakistan for 137. The Indian women won by a margin of 107 runs to maintain their perfect record against the neighbours in the Women's Cricket World Cup on Sunday.





Pakistan's defeat against India in their first game has pushed them to the bottom of the points table, while India moves to the top.





Indian fans were just enthralled with this lovely picture.





Take a look at the picture and videos:









This is so wholesome. Indian women cricket team players gathered around Bismah Maroof's daughter showering love on her. ❤️#TeamPakistan | #CWC22 | #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/Yw9P50G7OV — Arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) March 6, 2022





Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22



📸 @TheRealPCBpic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022



