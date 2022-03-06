Sun, Mar 06, 2022

Twitter user predicts Virat's score in 100th Test before match, leaves fans in shock

Published: Mar 06,2022

Kohli was dismissed by Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, while he managed to score 45 runs off 76 balls with the help of five fours.

Indian batter Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: AP)
Chennai:
A recent social media post left fans awe-struck on Friday as the Twitter user did not just  predict Virat Kohli's score, but also the wicket-taker and his reaction on dismissal in his 100th Test match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. 

The Twitter user, named, shruti #100 took to Twitter and wrote, “Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment,”



Interestingly, the tweet was  posted almost nine hours before the Test match.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag was also left stunned  with the prediction. 

Here is the video of Virat Kohli’s Dismissal in the first Test against Sri Lanka:



Many netizens all over social media were stunned, asking how the Twitter user was able to make the prediction and few memes on the same was going viral.

Check out the tweets here:


