Twitter user predicts Virat's score in 100th Test before match, leaves fans in shock

Chennai :

A recent social media post left fans awe-struck on Friday as the Twitter user did not just predict Virat Kohli's score, but also the wicket-taker and his reaction on dismissal in his 100th Test match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali.





Kohli was dismissed by Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, while he managed to score 45 runs off 76 balls with the help of five fours.





The Twitter user, named, shruti #100 took to Twitter and wrote, “Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment,”









Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022





Interestingly, the tweet was posted almost nine hours before the Test match.





Former India batter Virender Sehwag was also left stunned with the prediction.





Here is the video of Virat Kohli’s Dismissal in the first Test against Sri Lanka:









Virat Kohli reacts after watching his dismissal.pic.twitter.com/inTuzEKjMU — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) March 4, 2022





Many netizens all over social media were stunned, asking how the Twitter user was able to make the prediction and few memes on the same was going viral.

Check out the tweets here:

My reaction when I get to know time travel is possible😳 https://t.co/lKqpgZ2WiKpic.twitter.com/DP4XyPWpjw — Lakshay Taneja (@Lakshay_Taneja0) March 4, 2022

Wow!!! https://t.co/zCABz7ReCQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Can you tell me about my future forget it ....can you please tell me about when Hande and Kerem are gonna patch up need it for science https://t.co/OklPLBxNhb — Tooba A proud 🇵🇰 (@handemiyyloverr) March 4, 2022





