Love and war: Ukrainians offer tea, food to captured Russian soldier

An emotional video on Twitter showed a captured Russian soldier having tea with Ukrainians, who also helped the soldier to call his mother to tell her that he was fine.





With the ongoing aggression between Russia-Ukraine intensifying day by day, thousands of people are suffering due to lack of food and not having proper basic amenities. In this situation from a viral video that has been making round on the social media, a video features Ukrainians extending their humanity towards a Russian soldier.





A Russian soldier surrendered. Ukrainians gave him tea, food, and let him call his mother on video. I want to cry from how much I love my country. pic.twitter.com/ZiERQsyBbo — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) March 2, 2022





In the video, the soldier could be seen surrounded by Ukrainians and providing him tea, food. A woman also helps him do a video call with his mother.





The clip surfaced amid reports that Russian soldiers are sabotaging their own vehicles and surrendering. Radio clips intercepted by a British intelligence firm allegedly caught some Russian troops crying and complaining of lack of basic supplies.





Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Thursday to continue fighting against what he described as nationalists in Ukraine and said the Kremlin could add to its demands at negotiations if Kyiv stalls talks.