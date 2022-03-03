Watch: Viral video of groom slapping bride on stage during wedding

Chennai :

People often share dramatic and funny videos from Indian wedding ceremonies. In one such incident, a shocking viral video, has been making rounds on social media.





In the footage, a groom is seen offering a ladoo to the bride which she refuses. He then throws the ladoo on the bride, which she again throws back at him. This angered the groom, who slapped his bride several times till she looses balance and falls off the stage leaving the guests stunned.





In the video, people could be heard screaming, while many people also rushed to stop the groom.





The video was shared on Facebook and has garnered 2.3 million views.



